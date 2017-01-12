Overall freight traffic recorded in 2016 in Romanian maritime ports...
The overall freight traffic recorded in 2016 in Romanian ports of Constanta, Midia and Mangalia stood at 59.5 million tones, higher by 5.5 percent than in 2015, a release of the National Company "Maritime Ports Administration" sent to Agerpres on Wednesday reveals. The grain traffic exceeded in 2016 the record registered in 2015, which was a reference year for this sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC