Overall freight traffic recorded in 2016 in Romanian maritime ports...

The overall freight traffic recorded in 2016 in Romanian ports of Constanta, Midia and Mangalia stood at 59.5 million tones, higher by 5.5 percent than in 2015, a release of the National Company "Maritime Ports Administration" sent to Agerpres on Wednesday reveals. The grain traffic exceeded in 2016 the record registered in 2015, which was a reference year for this sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.