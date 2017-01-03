'No Pants Subway Ride' 2016 surprises no one

Registration will allow you to post comments on newstimes.com and create a newstimes.com Subscriber Portal account for you to manage subscriptions and email preferences. A man in boxer shorts and a woman wearing hosiery with a garter belt wait for a train at a Manhattan train station during the 15th annual No Pants Subway Ride Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.