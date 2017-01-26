New protests against pardons in Bucha...

New protests against pardons in Bucharest, 19 other Romanian cities and abroad

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

New protests against the Government's ordinances on the granting of pardons and the amending of Criminal Codes were announced on Sunday, in a series of Facebook events, calls for protests in Bucharest, 19 other Romanian cities and 7 cities abroad, including Paris, London and Brussels, being issued the day before the Justice Ministry held a public debate on the topic. Protesters said they want to "visit" the headquarters of the Government, the National Audio-visual Council and the Ombudsman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,775 • Total comments across all topics: 278,374,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC