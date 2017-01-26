New protests against pardons in Bucharest, 19 other Romanian cities and abroad
New protests against the Government's ordinances on the granting of pardons and the amending of Criminal Codes were announced on Sunday, in a series of Facebook events, calls for protests in Bucharest, 19 other Romanian cities and 7 cities abroad, including Paris, London and Brussels, being issued the day before the Justice Ministry held a public debate on the topic. Protesters said they want to "visit" the headquarters of the Government, the National Audio-visual Council and the Ombudsman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC