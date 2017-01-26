New protests against pardons in Bucharest, 19 other Romanian cities and abroad

New protests against the Government's ordinances on the granting of pardons and the amending of Criminal Codes were announced on Sunday, in a series of Facebook events, calls for protests in Bucharest, 19 other Romanian cities and 7 cities abroad, including Paris, London and Brussels, being issued the day before the Justice Ministry held a public debate on the topic. Protesters said they want to "visit" the headquarters of the Government, the National Audio-visual Council and the Ombudsman.

