National Oil Museum from Ploiesti, transferred in the Prahova County's heritage
Being unique in Romania, as well as in Europe, National Oil Museum from Ploiesti will be included in the Prahova County's heritage. The decision has been recently taken, given that OMV Petrom - the company that owned the museum - agreed on its transfer.
