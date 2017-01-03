Moving Van Gogh exhibition at Cantacu...

Moving Van Gogh exhibition at Cantacuzino Castle, open until January 15

"Moving Van Gogh", the unique exhibition opened at Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni, was extended to visitors by mid-January, 2017. The decision has been taken by the organizers, given that more than 18,000 people have shown interest by the end of the last year to be witness to a contemporary project leading the visitor between reality and fiction.

Chicago, IL

