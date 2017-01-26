Miercurea Ciuc yet again sees country morning temperature low at minus 27 degrees C

Temperatures plummeted to minus 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday night in Miercurea Ciuc, making the central-eastern city again the country's chilliest spot. According to Transylvania South - Sibiu Regional Weather Center meteorologist Cristian Grecu, the temperature hit minus 27 degrees C at Miercurea Ciuc, minus 26 degrees C at Joseni and minus 23 C at Toplita.

