Message from Dr. AVS Ramesh Chandra Ambassador of India to Romania

It gives me great happiness to extend my heart-felt greetings to members of the Indian community in Romania, and to the friendly people of Romania on the eve of the auspicious occasion of India's 68th Republic Day on 26 January 2017. Our grateful thanks go to Her Excellency Mrs. Monica Gheorghita, the new Secretary of State for Global affairs for consenting to be the Guest of Honour at our celebrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.