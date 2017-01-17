Melescanu: Romania interested in cons...

Melescanu: Romania interested in consolidating the Ample Partnership...

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu, received on Thursday the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Xu Feihong, on a courtesy visit, informs a press release the Foreign Affairs Ministry . During the meeting an exchange of opinions regarding the current stage and evolution prospects of the bilateral relations in the political and economic spectrum and inter-personal contacts.

