Little Union, marked across the country by military ceremonies and...
On January 24, 158 years since the Little Union have been celebrated, a moment that was marked at Iasi, as usually, by Hora Unirii, where 10,000 people joined in this year. But the President and the PM weren't there, contrary to the ceremonies of the previous years.
