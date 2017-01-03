Lia Olguta Vasilescu on taking office: We will issue pension and salary hike ordinances
Lia Olguta Vasilescu was sworn in as Labour and Social Justice Minister on Wednesday and on the same day wrote her resignation from the office of Craiova Mayor. Lia Olguta Vasilescu, the new Labour Minister, arrived at the ministry's headquarters on Thursday morning, in order to take over the mandate from former minister Dragos Pislaru.
