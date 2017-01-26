Labor Ministry end-September data: 779,814 persons with disabilities, 36.53 pct severely disabled
As of September 30, 2016 there were 779,814 people with disabilities registered in Romania, 36.53 pct of whom are severely disabled, shows data centralized by the Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Protection and the Elderly. Of the total number of disabled 97.82 pct are in family care and / or live independently , while 2.18 pct are institutionalized in residential social assistance public institutions for adults with disabilities, coordinated by the Ministry through the National Authority for Persons with Disabilities.
