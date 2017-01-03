Justice Minister meets General Prosec...

Justice Minister meets General Prosecutor, DNA and DIICOT Chief...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Justice Minister meets General Prosecutor, DNA and DIICOT Chief Prosecutors, focuses on Public Ministry's resources and budget for 2017* Kovesi, in her first public appearance after Sebastian Ghita's allegations: DNA notified Judicial Inspection regarding these "tendentious and false" statements National Anticorruption Directorate Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism Chief Prosecutor Daniel Horodniceanu, General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar and Deputy General Prosecutor Bogdan Licu were summoned at the Justice Ministry on Monday to discuss with Justice Minister Florin Iordache financial issues such as the Public Ministry's resources and budget for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,763,786

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC