Justice Minister meets General Prosecutor, DNA and DIICOT Chief Prosecutors, focuses on Public Ministry's resources and budget for 2017* Kovesi, in her first public appearance after Sebastian Ghita's allegations: DNA notified Judicial Inspection regarding these "tendentious and false" statements National Anticorruption Directorate Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism Chief Prosecutor Daniel Horodniceanu, General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar and Deputy General Prosecutor Bogdan Licu were summoned at the Justice Ministry on Monday to discuss with Justice Minister Florin Iordache financial issues such as the Public Ministry's resources and budget for 2017.

