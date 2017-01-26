JLG to Close Three Facilities

JLG to Close Three Facilities

JLG plans to close three plants, including its telehandler assembly lines in Orrville, Ohio, moving all North American telehandler manufacturing to its Pennsylvania locations. The current JLG telehandler offering in North America will remain unchanged.

Chicago, IL

