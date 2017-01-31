Irish European Affairs Minister: We support Romania and Bulgaria's Schengen accession bid
Ireland supports Romania and Bulgaria's desire to join the Schengen Area, Irish Minister for European Affairs, the EU digital single market and data protection Dara Murphy said on Tuesday in Bucharest, adding that he hopes solutions are found for this to happen. Murphy delivered a joint press statement with Romania's Minister delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall at the seat of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|23 hr
|truth
|2
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC