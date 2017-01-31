Irish European Affairs Minister: We s...

Irish European Affairs Minister: We support Romania and Bulgaria's Schengen accession bid

Ireland supports Romania and Bulgaria's desire to join the Schengen Area, Irish Minister for European Affairs, the EU digital single market and data protection Dara Murphy said on Tuesday in Bucharest, adding that he hopes solutions are found for this to happen. Murphy delivered a joint press statement with Romania's Minister delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall at the seat of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

