Interior Ministry sees 22 non-fiscal ...

Interior Ministry sees 22 non-fiscal taxes axed as revenue source as of February 1

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will have 22 non-fiscal taxes for various services cut off its revenue sources beginning February 1, following the publication in the Official Journal of Law No. 1/2017 removing certain taxes and fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... 12 hr truth 2
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Bin Laden
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,428 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC