In the Studio: Livio & Roby

In the Studio: Livio & Roby

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: XLR8R

Robert Precup and Silviu Sandu should be no strangers to the XLR8R readers. Their widespread influence on the flourishing Romanian scene was detailed in our investigative feature this time last year ; and they then submitted a splendid 60-minute mix to our podcast series just over a month later -comprised almost entirely of their own unreleased minimal productions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,907 • Total comments across all topics: 277,657,221

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC