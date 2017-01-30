Head of Romanian Navy Staff to welcom...

Head of Romanian Navy Staff to welcome visit by MARCOM Allied Maritime Command

The Head of the Navy Staff , Rear Admiral Dr. Alexandru Mirsu is going to welcome on February 2, in Bucharest, the Head of the MARCOM Allied Maritime Command, Rear Admiral Clive C. C. Johnstone , a release by the SMFN reads. The agenda includes topics referring to the multinational exercises scheduled and organised by the Romanian Navy in 2017, as well as aspects on the participation of the Romanian military ships in NATO exercises to be organised in the next period.

