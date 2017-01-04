'Guccifer' casts doubt on Obama administration's Russia hacking claims
Jan. 22, 2014: Marcel Lehel Lazar is escorted by masked policemen in Bucharest, after being arrested in Arad, 337 miles west of Bucharest. EXCLUSIVE: Romanian hacker Marcel Lehel Lazar, weighing in from a prison 3,700 miles away on the latest diplomatic dust-up between the U.S. and Russia, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that he doubts the Obama administration's allegations about Moscow directing cyberattacks against Democratic groups in the 2016 election.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec 6
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
