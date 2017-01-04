'Guccifer' casts doubt on Obama admin...

'Guccifer' casts doubt on Obama administration's Russia hacking claims

21 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Jan. 22, 2014: Marcel Lehel Lazar is escorted by masked policemen in Bucharest, after being arrested in Arad, 337 miles west of Bucharest. EXCLUSIVE: Romanian hacker Marcel Lehel Lazar, weighing in from a prison 3,700 miles away on the latest diplomatic dust-up between the U.S. and Russia, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that he doubts the Obama administration's allegations about Moscow directing cyberattacks against Democratic groups in the 2016 election.

