Govt Considering Alleviating Traffic ...

Govt Considering Alleviating Traffic Along Danube Bridge

14 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

The government is considering how to alleviate traffic along Danube Bridge near Vidin since kilometre-long queues keep on forming constantly. On Saturday, there was a 12-km queue and a ban on vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes had to be introduced along the road Botevgrad - Vidin due to difficulties in the operation of the border cross checkpoint.

Chicago, IL

