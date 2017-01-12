GHITA-GATE scandal: SRI Deputy Direct...

GHITA-GATE scandal: SRI Deputy Director Florian Coldea suspended from ...

On Thursday evening, the Romanian Intelligence Service had an official reaction to the series of accusations levied by Sebastian Ghita in video recordings recently broadcast. General Florian Coldea will be suspended from the office of SRI Deputy Director until aspects concerning his possible infringement of laws and professional deontology are clarified.

