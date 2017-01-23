German Ambassador to Bucharest: Romania's European partners...
Romania's European partners particularly want from this county "stability and predictability" and "to firmly carry on the road of strengthening the rule of law," new Ambassador of Germany in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt stated in a press conference. "In order for these opportunities deriving from the European policy and from the bilateral relations to materialize and become reality, we, the European and international partners of Romania want most of all a single thing: stability and predictability," Cord Meier-Klodt stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC