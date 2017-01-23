German Ambassador to Bucharest: Romania's European partners...

Romania's European partners particularly want from this county "stability and predictability" and "to firmly carry on the road of strengthening the rule of law," new Ambassador of Germany in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt stated in a press conference. "In order for these opportunities deriving from the European policy and from the bilateral relations to materialize and become reality, we, the European and international partners of Romania want most of all a single thing: stability and predictability," Cord Meier-Klodt stated.

