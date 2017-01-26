ForMin Teodor Melescanu highlights cooperation strengthening and...
Romania's openness to strengthening the cooperation with Turkey, as well the support of our country for the stability of Turkey, as an important member of NATO and key partner of the EU, were underscored on Friday during the meeting Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu had with Turkish Ambassador in Bucharest Osman Koray Ertas. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , the meeting provided the opportunity to reiterate the very good stage of the bilateral cooperation of Romania with the Republic of Turkey, reflected in the dialogue on all the levels, circumscribed to the strategic Partnership and traditional relationships between the two states.
