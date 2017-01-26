ForMin Teodor Melescanu highlights co...

ForMin Teodor Melescanu highlights cooperation strengthening and...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nine O'Clock

Romania's openness to strengthening the cooperation with Turkey, as well the support of our country for the stability of Turkey, as an important member of NATO and key partner of the EU, were underscored on Friday during the meeting Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu had with Turkish Ambassador in Bucharest Osman Koray Ertas. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , the meeting provided the opportunity to reiterate the very good stage of the bilateral cooperation of Romania with the Republic of Turkey, reflected in the dialogue on all the levels, circumscribed to the strategic Partnership and traditional relationships between the two states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,360,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC