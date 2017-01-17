Former President Traian Basescu, at General Prosecutor's Office ...

People's Movement Party Chairman and former President of Romania Traian Basescu was heard on Tuesday at the Prosecutor's Office, for two and a half hours, in the case opened as a result of information made public by former deputy Sebastian Ghita in several video clips aired on private TV broadcaster Romania TV. After exiting the headquarters of the General Prosecutor's Office, Basescu said that he gave a statement as witness in front of prosecutors, but cannot reveal its content.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.