Foreign Ministry welcomes Torah scroll from Bucharest
Israel's Foreign Ministry on Sunday held a ceremony welcoming a Torah scroll to its synagogue in Jerusalem's government complex. Attending the ceremony were Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely and Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau, senior officials in both the Religious Services and Foreign Ministries, and representatives from Romania's Jewish community.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
