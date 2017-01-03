Florin Iordache on taking Justice Ministry mandate: Strengthening rule of law, a priority
New Justice Minister Florin Iordache stated on Thursday, when he took over the mandate from Raluca Pruna, that strengthening the rule of law and boosting citizen's confidence in the judiciary are priorities. Iordache had stated on Wednesday that a pardoning law is auspicious.
