Filmmaker Nae Caranfil: When started ...

Filmmaker Nae Caranfil: When started to write '6.9 on the...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Filmmaker Nae Caranfil says in an interview with that the moment he has started to put down in black and white the script for his latest feature, '6.9 on the Richter Scale' he was interested in the "End of the World's hysteria and flirting with the idea' that should he carried out 'a quite apocalyptic comedy', the latter would have seen its first night the date the End of the World was forecast, namely on 21 December 2012. "I was rather interested in the hysteria of the End of the World, foretold for 2012, for 21 December 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,993 • Total comments across all topics: 277,954,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC