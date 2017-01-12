Filmmaker Nae Caranfil: When started to write '6.9 on the...
Filmmaker Nae Caranfil says in an interview with that the moment he has started to put down in black and white the script for his latest feature, '6.9 on the Richter Scale' he was interested in the "End of the World's hysteria and flirting with the idea' that should he carried out 'a quite apocalyptic comedy', the latter would have seen its first night the date the End of the World was forecast, namely on 21 December 2012. "I was rather interested in the hysteria of the End of the World, foretold for 2012, for 21 December 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC