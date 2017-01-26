Farmers' Association AGROSTAR says Gov't should...
The Agrostar Federation president, Stefan Nicolae on Saturday said in southern Craiova, where he took part in the fathering of the Dolj branch of the Beekeepers Trade Union of Romania, that he hopes that the current government understands that the Romanian producer "has no time to wait anymore" and that the government has to give up consultations that are mere 'checked upon' things. "In all agricultural sectors, the Romanian producer is the most afflicted.
