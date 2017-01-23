Exhibition on Holocaust Remembrance at the UN

The Holocaust in Romania". The exhibition, organized in collaboration with the National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust from Romania a zEllie Wiesel", illustrates the Holocaust commemorative and educational events organized in Romania during the Romanian presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance in 2016, aimed to inform and educate different segments of society, including the young generation, on the tragic events which happened during the Holocaust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.