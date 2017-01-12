Ex-President Ion Iliescu heard in "Mineriad" case

Former President Ion Iliescu arrived on Monday morning at the General Prosecutor's Office in order to be heard by the military prosecutors in "the Mineriad" case, in which he is charged with crimes against humanity. When asked by the journalists, upon entering the General Prosecutor's Office if he considers he is guilty for what happened in June 1990, the former head of state responded: "Of course not."

