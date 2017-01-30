Evolution Gone Wrong
The media's performance in Romania's recent parliamentary elections proved, once again, that Darwin was right about evolutionary processes moving at a snail's pace. Media professionalization in this long-suffering Balkan nation where a big bang created an opportunity for democratization when communism was violently rejected in 1989 has yet to reach the stage of walking upright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|3 hr
|truth
|2
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC