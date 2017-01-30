Evolution Gone Wrong

Evolution Gone Wrong

Read more: Transitions Online

The media's performance in Romania's recent parliamentary elections proved, once again, that Darwin was right about evolutionary processes moving at a snail's pace. Media professionalization in this long-suffering Balkan nation where a big bang created an opportunity for democratization when communism was violently rejected in 1989 has yet to reach the stage of walking upright.

