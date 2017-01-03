EveryMatrix secures licenses in Romania
EveryMatrix has been granted two Class II Licences from the National Gambling Office in Romania . The Class II licences allow suppliers and distributors to provide operators with gambling solutions, platform management and hosting facilities in the regulated Romanian market.
