EveryMatrix secures licenses in Romania

EveryMatrix has been granted two Class II Licences from the National Gambling Office in Romania . The Class II licences allow suppliers and distributors to provide operators with gambling solutions, platform management and hosting facilities in the regulated Romanian market.

Chicago, IL

