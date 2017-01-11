EnergyMin: Romania had historic gas consumption on Monday; similar levels expected on Tuesday

Romania consumed on Monday and on the night of Monday to Tuesday a record-volume of natural gas, namely 72.4 million cubic metres, and similar levels are expected on Tuesday, Energy Minister Toma Petcu said on Tuesday, at the end of the winter command on energy meeting. "We are preparing for tonight to ensure the same functionality, the same production capacity, the same import, the same reserve to be made available from the gas reserve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.