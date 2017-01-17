Elena Udrea: Coldea's retirement indicates that a damage has been caused to SRI

Former MP Elena Udrea stated on Wednesday, at the High Court of Cassation and Justice that Florian Coldea's retirement demonstrates that a damage has been caused to the Romanian Intelligence Service , mentioning that she couldn't prove her statements related to Coldea, but Ghita was "cautious". "There is certainly a problem at the level of the SRI institution related to Mr. Coldea, and this retirement definitely indicates that a damage has been caused to the institution, and until they'll see if he's guilty or not, they preferred to retire him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.