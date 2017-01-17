Dumitru Roman

Dumitru Roman

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: MainStreetNews.com

Dumitru Roman, 85, passed away Monday, January 16, 2017. Mr. Roman was born in Bucharest, Romania, on September 17, 1931, the son of the late Grigore and Lixandrina Roman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC