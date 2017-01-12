Director of Bucharest Stock Exchange ...

Director of Bucharest Stock Exchange Sobolewski: I hope that for...

The Bucharest Airports National Company should be listed on the stock market because air traffic will increase and the current capacity is insufficient, international investors already manifesting their interest to buy shares of this company, the director of the Bucharest Stock Exchange , Ludwik Sobolewski, says in an interview for AGERPRES.

Chicago, IL

