Dacian Ciolos, meetings with USR and PNL: Former PM will establish...

Former PM Dacian Ciolos had a meeting behind the closed doors on Thursday, with the Save Romania Union at their parliamentary group in the Deputies' Chamber, and he will meet also PNL in the coming period to discuss on their further collaboration. Former PM, who was the image vector of the two parties in the electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections, will establish an NGO providing USR with "materials and professionals that can contribute to the opposition work", this structure also having expertise resources that could help USR to position itself into the Parliament, stated on Thursday sources from within USR for MEDIAFAX.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.