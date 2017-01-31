CSAT meeting discusses budget draft f...

CSAT meeting discusses budget draft for national security institutions

Nine O'Clock

Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence meeting held in order to analyse the budget draft regarding institutions in the domain of national security started on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The CSAT meeting led by President Klaus Iohannis is the first in which the Council members of Grindeanu Government participate.

Chicago, IL

