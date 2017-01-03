Construction of Romania's only ice church starts at 2,034m high Balea Lake
The builders of Romania's famous Ice Hotel are getting ready to climb again to Balea Lake, sitting 2,034 metres high in the Fagaras Mountains, to organize the site for the only ice church in Romania, hotel spokesperson Lidia Badila told Agerpres on Tuesday. "Work on the church and the housing igloos will go on in parallel.
