Commissioner of the International Spe...

Commissioner of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 will visit Romania

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The Commissioner of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev is expected to arrive in Bucharest to discuss the Romanian participation at this event. Romania's participation at EXPO -2017 will give a new impetus to the partnership between the two countries, that have an excellent cooperation in the energy field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,065,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC