Commissioner of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 will visit Romania
The Commissioner of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev is expected to arrive in Bucharest to discuss the Romanian participation at this event. Romania's participation at EXPO -2017 will give a new impetus to the partnership between the two countries, that have an excellent cooperation in the energy field.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
