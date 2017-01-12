Code Yellow for snowfalls in 4 counties in south-west and...

Code Yellow for snowfalls in 4 counti...

The National Weather Administration issued on Monday a Code Yellow advisory for snowfalls and blizzard, which is valid starting this evening in four counties in the south-west and south-east of Romania, while the rest of the country, also starting on Monday evening, will be under a wind and slight snowfall advisory. According to meteorologists, in the interval between 16 January, 23:00 hrs and 17 January, 14:00 hrs, in Caras-Severin, Mehedinti, Calarasi and Constanta counties the gusts of wind will temporarily exceed 55 - 60 kilometers per hour and at times there will be moderate quantities of snowfalls that might be scattered.

Chicago, IL

