Code Orange for snowfalls and strong blizzard in Bucharest and 11 counties, starting Friday morning
The National Weather Administration issued on Thursday morning a Code Orange warning for snowfalls and strong blizzard effective in Bucharest and 11 counties in the south and east of Romania, on Friday between 2 am and 6 pm. According to the meteorologists, Thursday night into Friday morning and during the day of 6 January in the Municipality of Bucharest and in the counties of Ilfov, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Calarasi, Ialomita, Buzau, Braila, Constanta, Tulcea, Galati and Vrancea there will be temporary strong blizzard conditions, with the wind gusting at speeds of 70 - 85 km/h, thus reducing visibility under 50 metres and locally creating snow banks.
