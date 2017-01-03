Claren Energy Provides Drilling Opera...

Claren Energy Provides Drilling Operations Update

Claren Energy Corp. is pleased to provide an update on its current drilling operations at the onshore Bobocu gas field, situated in the foreland basin of the Carpathians approximately 150 km NE of Bucharest. The Bobocu 310 side-track well is primarily targeting the Corcova reservoir, Lobe G and the BW2 sands which are Upper Miocene sandstone reservoirs.

