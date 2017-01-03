Claren Energy Provides Drilling Operations Update
Claren Energy Corp. is pleased to provide an update on its current drilling operations at the onshore Bobocu gas field, situated in the foreland basin of the Carpathians approximately 150 km NE of Bucharest. The Bobocu 310 side-track well is primarily targeting the Corcova reservoir, Lobe G and the BW2 sands which are Upper Miocene sandstone reservoirs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC