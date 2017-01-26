Cee Markets-Warsaw stocks hit highest...

Cee Markets-Warsaw stocks hit highest level since Polish election in 2015

Read more: Reuters

The index, extending Wednesday's gains, reached its highest levels since the conservative Law and Justice Party won elections in Poland. Since coming to power, the PiS had unnerved investors with measures affecting the banking sector that will increase lenders' costs.

Chicago, IL

