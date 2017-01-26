Ceausescu's bunker offers a window in...

Ceausescu's bunker offers a window into Romania's communist past

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The hermetically-sealed heavy steel door to the bunker of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu opens with a squeak, releasing a burst of cool air. Hunting trophies and a dining set adorn the bunker of Romania's former communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in Bucharest, Romania, January 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC