Bulgarian Truck Drivers Block Danube ...

Bulgarian Truck Drivers Block Danube Bridge between Vidin, Calafat

17 hrs ago

Road haulage workers have staged roadblocks on Danube Bridge 2 , connecting Vidin in Bulgaria to Calafat in Romania , private NOVA TV broadcaster reports. Protesters have moved to vent their anger at Romanian authorities, saying it takes hours to process their papers on the Romanian side.

Chicago, IL

