Border police stop eight asylum seekers attempting to illegally sneak into Hungary

1 hr ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Nadlac border police - Arad County spotted eight foreign citizens who had all applied for asylum in Romania, as they were attempting to illegally exit the country through the "green border" heading for the Schengen Area as their end destination, the police said in a release on Tuesday. While on a specific mission the police patrol noticed near the border with Hungary a group walking across the field towards Hungary.

