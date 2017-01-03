Border police stop eight asylum seekers attempting to illegally sneak into Hungary
Nadlac border police - Arad County spotted eight foreign citizens who had all applied for asylum in Romania, as they were attempting to illegally exit the country through the "green border" heading for the Schengen Area as their end destination, the police said in a release on Tuesday. While on a specific mission the police patrol noticed near the border with Hungary a group walking across the field towards Hungary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec 6
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC