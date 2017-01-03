Blizzards, icy weather grip parts of Europe
A man is silhouetted against the rising sun in Frankfurt , eastern Germany, Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2017 when temperatures dropped far under the freezing point. BUCHAREST, Romania - Blizzards have swept parts of eastern Europe, closing roads, leading to medical evacuations, delaying flights and causing dozens of trains to be cancelled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC