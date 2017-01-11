Blackburn man avoids jail after raid at Muslim education centre
GUILTY: Daniel Andronache, 20, was one of three men who climbed scaffolding and broke into the centre in Willow Street, Blackburn Daniel Andronache, 20, was one of three men who climbed scaffolding and broke into the centre in Willow Street, Blackburn, on February 8 last year, and stole A 8,000 cash and 12 mobile phones which had been confiscated from pupils. Romanian Andronache, of Holly Street, Blackburn, admitted the burglary but said he did not know the other two men, who have never been caught.
