Black Sea Freeze Hitting Major Ports Spurs Grain-Crunch Concern 37 minutes ago
The cold blast across eastern Europe is raising concerns about a grain-export crunch as icy conditions restrict navigation at some of the region's most important ports. Blizzards and gales are curbing movements of vessels at Bulgaria's Varna port and navigation in the Hungarian part of the Danube river has been suspended.
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
