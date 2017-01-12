Black Sea Freeze Hitting Major Ports ...

Black Sea Freeze Hitting Major Ports Spurs Grain-Crunch Concern 37 minutes ago

Friday

The cold blast across eastern Europe is raising concerns about a grain-export crunch as icy conditions restrict navigation at some of the region's most important ports. Blizzards and gales are curbing movements of vessels at Bulgaria's Varna port and navigation in the Hungarian part of the Danube river has been suspended.

Chicago, IL

