Big Protests in Romania Against Amnesty Bill
The proposed amnesty law, and changes to the criminal code, would set free around 2,500 people, including notorious politicians involved in graft and abuse-of-power cases. Thousands of people across Romania have taken to the streets in protest against two legislative proposals that critics fear might undo the impressive, recent progress made in rooting out corruption, Al Jazeera writes .
